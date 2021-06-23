35-yr-old man arrested for defiling 2-yr-old daughter, maid

The Lagos State Police Command, has arrested a 35-year-old man, Kingsley Achugbu, for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter and sexually harassing his wife’s maid.

Achugbu was arrested on Tuesday by police operatives attached to the Festac Division of the Command following a report by one Justina Nelson of the Children and Vulnerable Persons Network.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the maid had reported the matter to Nelson who notified the police leading to Achugby’s arrest.

“The housemaid had reported the matter to the police at Festac Division in company with one Mrs Justina Nelson of the Children and Vulnerable Persons Network and the police swung into action immediately.

“The two-year-old victim has been taken to hospital for medical examination and expert report for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has, however, ordered that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The CP also appealed to members of the public to always report all cases of sexual harassment and assault as well as domestic violence to the police or relevant government agencies and non-governmental organisations for necessary action,” the statement said.

