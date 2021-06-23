Metro
35-yr-old man arrested for defiling 2-yr-old daughter, maid
The Lagos State Police Command, has arrested a 35-year-old man, Kingsley Achugbu, for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter and sexually harassing his wife’s maid.
Achugbu was arrested on Tuesday by police operatives attached to the Festac Division of the Command following a report by one Justina Nelson of the Children and Vulnerable Persons Network.
The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the maid had reported the matter to Nelson who notified the police leading to Achugby’s arrest.
Read also: Police arrests 52-yr-old man for defiling three daughters, raping neighbour’s niece
“The housemaid had reported the matter to the police at Festac Division in company with one Mrs Justina Nelson of the Children and Vulnerable Persons Network and the police swung into action immediately.
“The two-year-old victim has been taken to hospital for medical examination and expert report for further investigation.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has, however, ordered that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation and possible prosecution.
“The CP also appealed to members of the public to always report all cases of sexual harassment and assault as well as domestic violence to the police or relevant government agencies and non-governmental organisations for necessary action,” the statement said.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....