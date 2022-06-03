Troops, volunteer guards kill 5 bandits in Benue

A combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Community Volunteer Guards has killed five suspected bandits in Benue State.

The Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd), who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Makurdi, said the terrorists were killed in Utange Council Ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

He said the two bandits were killed on Tuesday and three on Thursday.

The governor’s aide revealed that the bandits killed a community volunteer guard who was on routine patrol in Katsina-Ala.

He also raised the alarm on cooperation between herdsmen bandits in the area

Hemba said: “Anytime the security team chased them they ran to the herdsmen camps for cover.

“The herdsmen camps that are uncovered have been burnt down.”

