Maybe we should get guns instead of PVCs, Singer Ruger voices anger over worsening insecurity

Nigerian recording artiste, Ruger has expressed anger over the rate of insecurity in the country.

He wondered if Nigerians need to acquire guns for personal protection amid the insecurity in the land.

Ruger, whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka stated this on his Twitter platform after worshippers were gruesomely murdered by gunmen in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5.

In his tweet, Ruger said that maybe Nigerians should get guns instead of only settling for a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to change things.

Ruger added “to hell with this country”.

His tweet reads:

“Maybe we should get guns instead of this fucking pvc. To hell with this country”

