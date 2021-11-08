36 states, FCT recorded N849.1bn IGR in H1 2021 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded N849.12billion Internally Generated (IGR) Revenue in the first half of this year.

In its IGR report for the First Half of the Year 2021, the NBS said Lagos led other states after recording N267.23billion IGR while Yobe had the lowest with N4.03billion.

The report read: “The 36 States and Federal Capital Territory’s Internally Generated Revenue amounted to N849.12bn in H1 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2021, the Internally Generated Revenue was N398.26billion while in the second quarter it amounted to N450.86billion.

“This indicates a positive growth of 13.21 percent. Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N267.23billion in H1 2021, followed by FCT with N69.07billion and Rivers State with N57.32billion while Yobe State with N4.03billion recorded the least.”

The report was sub-headed under five categories namely Pay As You Earn (PAYE), direct assessment, road taxes, other taxes, and revenue from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

On a zone-by-zone basis, the report showed that the South-West recorded the highest revenue of N385.41billion followed by the South-South with N156.17billion while the North-East recorded the least IGR with N42.92billion.

Among the categories, PAYE led with N488.12billion and followed by MDAs which recorded N173.56billion.

The road taxes contributed the least with a paltry contribution of N16.75billion in the first half of the year.

