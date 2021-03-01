360 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 156,017. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 360 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,915 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 156,017

However, Nigeria has recorded 133,904 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (120), Edo (38), Kaduna (25), FCT (23), Imo (23), Delta (19), Akwa Ibom (17), Plateau (17), Rivers (16), Nasarawa (15), and Kwara (13).

Others are – Oyo (9), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Osun (4), Kano (3), Kebbi (3), Niger (2), and Katsina (1).

