37 die in Borno auto crash

At least 37 persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly accident along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Borno State on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Utten Boyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Maiduguri, said two passenger buses were involved in the crash.

He added that one of the buses was heading to Maiduguri from Abuja and the other to Gaidam town in Yobe from Maiduguri.

Boyi said: “The buses on speed caught fire after the collision. We counted 37 corpses and most of them burnt beyond recognition.

“The accident happened around Jakana village about 35 kilometres from Maiduguri.

He said the FRSC in collaboration with the police, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the state fire service mobilised their personnel to evacuate the victims of the accident.

The sector commander revealed that the police had obtained a court order to carry out the mass burial of the victims.

