37 inmates of Abeokuta custodial centre gain varsity admission | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday, said 37 of its inmates were admitted and matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr. Francis Enobore, in Abuja, noting that it was the second matriculation ceremony at the Custodial Centre, under the auspices of NOUN.

According to Enobore, the inmates were admitted to study various courses like Business Administration, Political Science, Criminology and Security Studies, Journalism, Peace, and Conflict Resolution, Accounting, Economics, Christian Religious Studies, and Economics Education.

“The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, represented by Dr. Segun Adenuga, the Director of Ogun Study centre, took the enrollee through the orientation programme.

“The programme exposed their minds to what is expected of them as students of the National Open University of Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Corrections, Ogun Command, Mojeed Olaniran, congratulated the inmates and implored them to make good use of the opportunity.

He urged them to bear in mind that aside from security, the cardinal objectives of correction were reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

He re-emphasised that NCoS encourages inmates to upgrade themselves in various aspects of skill acquisition that would benefit their lives and society at large.

Also, admonished them to make good use of the second chance to remediate their wrong past and appreciated the good gesture of NOUN’s authority for providing free education to the inmates.

In his remarks, Peters affirmed that the University was poised to bring education to the doorstep of all and sundry, which included those in the correctional centres.

He reassured the matriculating students that the authority was prepared to give them scholarships up to Ph.D. level and advised them to make maximum use of their study materials and not to be derailed by their present conditions.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the ceremony brought the number of inmates of Ibara custodial centre undertaking various degree programmes at the NOUN to 87, including two Masters Degree Students.

By Victor Uzoho

