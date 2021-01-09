37 kidnap victims rescued in Katsina

Some kidnap victims in Katsina state rescued from bandits were on Friday night handed over to the state government.

The 37 victims, mainly women and children were abducted in the last two weeks from various communities in the state including Unguwar Malamai under Yantumaki District of Danmusa Local Government Area and Babban Duhu village in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

One of the victims who identified herself as Farida Sani revealed that she was abducted at Runka town in Safana Local Government Area of the state, nine days after her marriage.

Sani said, “When the Bandits attacked our town about two weeks ago, they met me inside the bedroom. Upon their arrival, they first abducted my companion (husband) and lastly visited my room where I was lying on the ground and woke me up. They then took us to their den. We spent 15 days there”.

Read also: Police, Army, Miyetti Allah, rescue 77 kidnapped victims in Katsina

“During our stay, they were beating my husband and his other male counterparts but not me. The accommodation was not a room but an open place more of grasses and plants”.

According to Governor Aminu Masari’s Special Adviser on security, Mallam Ibrahim Katsina, 141 kidnap victims have been rescued since the government commenced what he called a community-based initiative involving security operatives and the Fulani community leaders.

‌He added that “Medical doctors have also been brought in to examine the health status of the victims and psychologists will also talk to them and by extension, the state government will, in turn, give them some palliatives to start life in a better way.”

Join the conversation

Opinions