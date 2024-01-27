37-year-old hostage dies as police engage Ogun kidnappers in gun duel

A 37-year-old woman, Bilikisu Kazeem, died during a gun duel between police operatives and kidnappers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Gunmen on Thursday abducted some persons, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Lagos State, Philip Aivoji.

Odutola said nine hostages were rescued in the operation while the PDP chieftain remained in captivity.

She said: “A White Mazda Bus registered as LSR 288 XE was slightly damaged, while Eunice Afolake Osalusi ‘f’, Erinfolami Samuel ‘m’, Obafemi Da Altantra ‘m’ and Adeyinka Mathew sustained non-life threatening bullet injuries in their escape attempts. They are recuperating and stable in the hospital.

“Sadly, one Bilikisu Kazeem ‘f’ aged 37 years, gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital. Her remains were immediately collected by her relatives who declined any autopsy examination from the police.”

Items recovered from the scene are one AK47 magazine containing 28 live ammunition belonging to the hoodlums, handsets, and a car key.

