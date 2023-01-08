37-yr-old Nigerian jailed in UK for luring 13-yr-old girl with lollipops

A 37-year-old Nigerian, Osacpolor Jimoh, has been sentenced to three years and nine months by a UK criminal court after he was found guilty of attempts to lure a 13-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activities using lollipops.

Court records released on Saturday revealed that the Nigerian was arrested at the Leeds train station after he visited the minor with condoms and lollipops found in his pockets.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jimoh travelled from Scotland to Leeds to meet with the minor at the train station and was arrested on October 24, 2022.

“Mr Jimoh booked an hotel following a five and half months of communication and planned to lure the minor into his bed,” the news media reported.

“He added the minor as a Facebook friend in May, 2022, and lied he was 19 years old while the minor claimed she was 13.

“He asked the girl who he thought was a minor whether she had a boyfriend. While chating on Facebook, he told her she was “beautiful” and wanted a “secret relationship” before they started communicating on WhatsApp.

READ ALSO:UK police discover body of missing Nigerian student in Bristol Harbour

“He immediately asked her about her sexual experience and then sent her pornographic videos of himself.

“He asked the minor to call him daddy and requested for explicit pictures of the girl telling her to “keep her man happy.”

“He reportedly became aggressive with her when she refused to send explicit photos of herself to him.

“After Mr Jimoh was caught by the police at the train station, he claimed that they had a“father-daughter” relationship.

“Mr Jimoh pleaded guilty to five count charges, including attempting to groom a minor, attempting to incite a minor to engage in sexual activity and watch pornographic content,” the report said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now