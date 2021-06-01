370,000 children in Nigeria smoke daily, as Nollywood stars promise to end smoking scenes in movies | Ripples Nigeria

News
370,000 children in Nigeria smoke daily, as Nollywood stars promise to end smoking scenes in movies
The Nigerian movie industry, popularly called Nollywood has pledged to stop smoking scenes in films produced in the industry.
The pledge, which is a significant public health move by Nollywood is in commemoration of World No Tobacco Day marked yesterday May 31, 2021.
The commemoration is the first time Nollywood, the second-largest movie producer in the world by volume after India is joining forces with other health-conscious organizations across the globe to mark the day.
This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that at least 370,000 children in Nigeria smoke daily and a significant percentage were influenced by movies.
According to WHO, “Thirty-seven percent of these smokers started smoking as children due to the influence of movies that are created”.
The campaigners for the no smoking scenes included; Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (actress and TIME 100 most influential persons in the world), Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Osas Ighodaro (actress, Oxfam and Amnesty International Ambassador), Anto Lecky (actress and Big Brother Nigeria star), Meg Otanwa (actress), Michelle Dede (actress), Kayode Kasum (film director, Sugar Rush), Daniel Effiong, (actor), Linda Ejiofor (actress), Kiki Omeili (actress), and Imoh Emmanuel Chimezie (actor) and others.
Speaking on the campaign, Esther Aghotor, creative director, #SmokeFreeNollywood, noted that this is the first time the Nigeria movie industry is participating in the campaign and pledged support beyond the commemoration of the day.
“It is also a significant public health movement that is consistent with global pledges by companies like Netflix, Sony, and Universal among others”, she noted.
