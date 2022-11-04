News
3,750 Nigerians, others risk losing Twitter jobs, as workers face sack
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is reportedly planning to sack thousands of workers in his newly acquired social media company, Twitter.
According to multiple media reports, the billionaire will retrench half of Twitter’s workforce on Friday, November 4, 2022, in a move to cut expenses ahead of a US projected economic recession.
Twitter has about 7,500 global workers, and 3,750 staff will start receiving their sack letter from Friday, weeks after reports that Musk will cut workforce by 75 per cent.
Although Musk had previously denied planning to sack workers, after initial report said the retrenchment will commence before November 1.
READ ALSO:Twitter to charge $8 monthly for blue tick
Already, the Tesla majority investor has booted out senior executives of the company, which includes Chief Executive Officer, Parag Agrawal, as well as the Chief Finance officer and Head of legal.
Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion, had also relieved the board members of the social networking site, to become the sole director.
Recall that Musk had tried opting out of the deal to acquire Twitter, citing breach of contract by the board of the firm, accusing the company of misleading the public on the percentage of bot accounts on its platform.
Agrawal and the previous management denied Musk’s claim, insisting that the spam accounts are less than five per cents.
The billionaire was dragged to court for trying to terminate the deal. Musk eventually gave in to avoid trial, and the court ordered that he must acquire Twitter by October 28, 2022.
Since he took over, he has been busy making changes to the work and content policy of Twitter. Musk has also cancelled employees’ future special work rest day, which staff are paid for once in a month.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...