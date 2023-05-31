38-year-old Ekenwa emerges as APGA’s new national chairman

A 38-year-old man, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, on Wednesday emerged as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ezeokenwa was elected at the party’s national convention held in Akwa, Anambra State, and attended by delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

31 members were elected into the party’s national executive committee through affirmation at the event.

Oye, who addressed the delegates before dissolving the old executive committee, said he left N300 million in the party’s bank account.

The former chairman said the party faced more than 200 court cases while he was in office but won all.

Oye also revealed that the APGA leadership under his watch completed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and a five-storey zonal office in Awka.

“This is despite the fact that I inherited less than N40 million from my predecessor,’’ he added.

In his remarks, the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo thanked the party for conducting a peaceful exercise.

He commended Oye for giving the party a focused leadership for eight years.

“I am extremely thrilled that the past executives of APGA got stronger and Oye has written his name in gold. You served APGA and left it better than you met it,’’ the governor stated.

Soludo also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the last general elections and wondered why people were condemning the outcomes.

The delegates also nominated and ratified new members of the party’s Board of Trustees led by former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano.

Other members of the BoT are Oye, former deputy governors – Emeka Sibeudu and Dame Virgy Etiaba, wife of the party’s eternal leader, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

In his acceptance speech, the new APGA chairman thanked the party members for the confidence reposed in him.

Ezeokenwa said: “Today, I am the youngest national chairman of any political party in Nigeria and posterity stares at the new executives in the face as they lead all progressives in the country.”

