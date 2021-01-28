384 Nigerians evacuated from UAE arrive Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Thursday announced the return of 384 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates.
The returnees including 300 males, 83 females and one infant arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air flight B773.
The returnees are part of the 802 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia that the Nigerian government had promised would be evacuated to Nigeria.
A statement shared via the commission’s handle disclosed that “They (returnees) will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. Thereafter, the ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations.”
