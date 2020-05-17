39 Nigerian returnees from West African countries quarantined in Badagry

Thirty-nine Nigerians, who returned from Ghana and other West African countries have been quarantined by the Lagos State Government in Badagry.

The returnees, according to reports, have begun a 14-day isolation supervised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), on Sunday on its Twitter, adding that the state government took up the cost of their quarantine period including lodging and feeding.

“39 returnees who came from Ghana were brought in two luxury buses with registration numbers, Lagos LSD 614 YR and KTU 833XY.

Read also: Nigerian doctor appointed head of Sierra Leone COVID-19 Taskforce

“They arrived at about 3:30 a.m. from Ghana and other African nations and are currently on a 14-day quarantine. All the quarantine expenses paid for by the Lagos State Government,” NIDCOM tweeted.

The NCDC in its latest data on Saturday night said there were 95 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Lagos, bringing the total COVID-19 cases recorded in the state to 2,372 including 541 recoveries and 36 associated fatalities.

Join the conversation

Opinions