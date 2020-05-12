396 vehicles arrested by FRSC for flouting COVID-19 social distancing order

A total of 396 vehicles conveying over 2,422 passengers in indiscriminate violation of Presidential directives on physical distancing in vehicles have been arrested by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

The arrest of the vehicles were confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem who explained that the arrests were made in the general operation area of FRSC’s 12 Zonal Commands across the country.

According to Kazeem, the highest number of arrests were recorded in the following states; Rivers, Enugu, and Kwara, while Ekiti and Niger States recorded the least number of arrests.

Others are; Kaduna and Bauchi with 16 arrests each, Ebonyi 14 while each of Lagos and Ondo recorded a total of 11 arrests respectively.

Kazeem said; “From the data made available by the 12 Zonal Commands, it was gathered that out of the 396 vehicles arrested, 343 were impounded for conveying a total of 2,442 passengers which completely violates the physical distancing order while the remaining 63 vehicles were arrested for overloading the vehicles with goods.

“Out of the 2442 commuters, a total of 927 were discharged from the vehicles to make room for spacing and distancing among the passengers in order to ensure that the maximum precautionary measures are adhered to in those vehicles, he added.

