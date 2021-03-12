399 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,332. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 399 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,009 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 160,332.

However, Nigeria has recorded 144,059 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (101), Anambra (96), Edo (50), Abia (29), Imo (28), Ogun (19), Akwa Ibom (16), Kaduna (13), FCT (7), and Bayelsa (6).

Others are – Kano (6), Oyo (6), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Nasarawa (4), Ebonyi (3), Osun (3), and Gombe (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 160,332.

“Discharged: 144,059 AND Deaths: 2,009.”

