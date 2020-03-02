Latest Politics

4 Chinese quarantined in Plateau test negative to coronavirus

March 2, 2020
The four Chinese nationals placed in quarantine on Saturday over suspicion of coronavirus have all tested negative to the disease.

This was made known on Monday by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference, where he also revealed, that they have all “been tested at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection.”

