4 Chinese quarantined in Plateau test negative to coronavirus

The four Chinese nationals placed in quarantine on Saturday over suspicion of coronavirus have all tested negative to the disease.
This was made known on Monday by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference, where he also revealed, that they have all “been tested at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection.”
More details coming…
Ripples Nigeria
We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com
www.ripplesnigeria.com