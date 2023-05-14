Entertainment
4 things people may not know about late Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi
Just 24 hours after the death of Nollywood star, Saint Obi, was made public, the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning on Sunday after another notable artiste, Murphy Afolabi, passed away.
Afolabi, who carved a niche for himself in the industry with his deep cultural expressions, died after he slumped in a bathroom at his home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sunday morning.
The late movie star celebrated his 49th birthday last week.
On a parting shot, Ripples Nigeria compiled four things people may not about the Osun State-born actor.
· Afolabi was born on May 5, 1974, in Osun State and hails from Oroki Asala in Osogbo.
· He graduated from the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree with a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production in 2001.
· The deceased began his career under the tutelage of veteran actor Fasasi Olabankewin akaDagunro in 1998.
· He featured in more than 50 movies, including Omo Rapala, Olokiki Oru, and Basira Badia, among others.
