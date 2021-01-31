40% of Nigerian lawmakers, over 12 governors are homosexuals —Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who recently came out to declare that he is ‘gay and proud,’ has called on the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to place “sanctions on the Nigerian government over the 2014 anti-gay law,” as over 40 percent of lawmakers in the country as well as over 12 state governors are homosexuals.

Maduagwu who posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, said:

“Dear President Joe Biden, I am proudly gay, and I beg you to place sanctions on Nigerian government for its inhuman laws against law-abiding homosexuals.”

He also spoke about the menace of criminal herdsmen, saying they are being pampered by the government while gay people are being hounded and stigmatized.

“This same government pampers wicked Fulani herdsmen who kidnap and cause trouble in the southern part of Nigeria.

Read also: Nigerians must stop discrimination against homosexuals – Ashionye

“We are tired and scared despite the fact that more than 40 percent of current legislatures and over twelve governors are homosexuals in Naija (Nigeria); why the hypocrisy?”

On Thursday, the thespian had also taken to his Instagram handle to state that he was gay and proud to be one.

He called on Nigerians and the Nigerian government to allow people make certain decisions about their lives.

In the post with his picture, Maduagwu said he decided to come out openly as he was tired of living in denial.

He also said people should respect the choices others make about their lives.

“Appreciate others and #share only love, we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them, so lets practice Jesus kind of love, ”

he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/uchemaduagwu/

Join the conversation

Opinions