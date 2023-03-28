International
40 reported dead, 29 injured as fire guts migrant detention facility in Mexico
No fewer than 40 people have been confirmed killed while 29 others were injured on Tuesday in a fire at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez, a city on Mexico’s border with the United States, Immigration officials said.
The inferno, according to the office of National Migration Institute (NMI), broke out after a group of migrants from the streets of the city were picked and detained, suggesting a sabotage.
The cause of the fire or the victims’ nationalities have not been released by Mexico’s NMI, while an investigation has been launched into the blaze.
A statement from the office of Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also provided other details into the tragedy.
“What we know so far is that migrants from Central America and some from Venezuela were in that shelter. We still do not know exactly the names and nationalities of those who unfortunately lost their lives,” Lopez Obrador said.
READ ALSO: Bodies of two murdered priests found in Mexico
“This had to do with a protest that they started after, we assume, they found out that they were going to be deported, and as a protest, they put mattresses from the shelter at the door of the shelter, and they set fire to them and they did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible accident.
“It is very sad that this is happening,” the President added.
Federal Deputy for Ciudad Juarez, Andrea Chavez, in a tweet on Tuesday, expressed her “deep sadness” over the incident.
“It is with deep sadness and grief that we learned of the fire that occurred inside the INM in Ciudad Juárez,” she said.
“We will wait for the official information and, from this moment on, we send our condolences to the families of the migrants. FGR initiated the investigation,” Chavez said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...