4000 inmates released to decongest custodial facilities — Minister

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday revealed that 4,000 inmates had been released so far under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme to decongest custodial centres in the country.

The minister revealed this in his address at the pulling out parade organised in honour of the Controller General of Corrections, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed.

Aregbesola commended the out-going CGC for his hard work and commitment to the service, saying the CGC “epitomised service, discipline and responsibility”, adding that he had successfully transformed and impacted the service in a positive way.

Giving details of the achievements of Alhaji Ahmed, the minister said, “Currently, 23 inmates are undergoing Post Graduate Programmes comprising of one PhD; 16 Master’s Degree; and six Post Graduate Diploma Programmes.

“A total of 465 inmates are studying various Degree Programmes such as Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; Criminology and Security Studies, Political Science, Law, etc.

“In addition, 1,404 wrote SSCE and 634 passed with five credits, including English and Mathematics, while 4,757 enrolled for Adult Education programme and 1,162 graduated.

“Vocational education enrolment also soared as 280 inmates made up of 267 males and 13 females acquired Trade Test Grades III, II and I in sundry vocations like woodwork, welding, shoe-making, barbing, dress-making, etc.

He said the CGC would be remembered for,

“the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano State (North-West Zone) where 10 component projects have been fully completed while more than 36 others are at various stages of completion across the country”.

He added that the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centre in Karshi, FCT (North-Central Zone) and at Bori, River State (South-South Zone) has also commenced.

“Under him, the service has lived up to its billing as correctional institution. All the beneficiaries of these programmes in education and vocational skills acquisition will no doubt turn out as better citizens.”

