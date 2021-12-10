404 Nigerians killed, 363 kidnapped in November —Report

A report by an Abuja based security consulting firm, Beacon Consultancy, has revealed that in the month of November, not less than 404 Nigerians were killed while 363 were abducted in different parts of the country.

The 15-page report which was released by the outfit on Friday tagged ‘Nigeria Security Report’, stated that in the month in review, about “115 violent events occurred in 28 states of the federation, in which 404 fatalities were recorded, and 363 persons were abducted.”

The report also highlighted that 115 out of the 774 local government areas of Nigeria recorded such violence.

In the report, the firm showed that “North-West Nigeria led the number of violent events with 204 cases of kidnapping and 163 recorded deaths.

“The North-East came second with five abductions and 151 fatalities, while the North-central recorded 131 kidnappings and 37 recorded deaths.

“The South-East, where the actions of IPOB had nearly grounded socio-economic activities, recorded only one incident of kidnapping and 36 deaths.

“In the South-West, three abduction cases and 13 deaths were recorded as a result of political violence, violent attacks on financial institutions and kidnappings, while the South-South witnessed 17 cases of abductions and four fatalities,” the report said.

According to the report, despite the high number of fatalities said to be recorded in November 2021, the figures “represented a 41% reduction in fatalities and a 38% increase in abduction compared to past cases.”

Commenting on the report, the Chief Executive of Beacon Consulting, Kabiru Adamu, said “the thematic indications of the incidents that resulted in these fatalities include mostly armed attacks and a continuation of the trend of several non-state actors successfully challenging the state’s monopoly of the use of force.”

