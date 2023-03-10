40ft container crushes SUV jeep as LASEMA confirms 4 other accidents in Lagos

A 40-foot container fell from a truck and crushed an SUV jeep at the Ago-Palace Way, Lagos, on Friday.

The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident to journalists, blamed it on brake failure.

The agency had earlier on Friday confirmed four container accidents in Ikeja, Ojuelegba, Oke-Afa, and Mile 12 areas of the state.

Taofiq, however, noted that no casualty was recorded in the latest accident.

READ ALSO: FRSC blames ‘human error’ for Lagos container accident

He added that the response unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) had been deployed to the scene for immediate action.

Taofiq said: “Today alone, the agency recorded five different container truck accidents at Ketu inward Mile 12, Ojuelegba Bridge inward stadium, under the bridge by LASUTH, Ago Palace Road, and Oke-Afa bridge inward Jakande Estate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now