41 COVID-19 patients discharged from Bauchi isolation centre

Forty-one confirmed cases of COVID-19, who have been treated and fully recovered, have been discharged fron the Buachi State isolation centre located within the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 Azare centre, Dr Auwalu Saminu Jibrin, adding that he was pleased with the pace of the patient’s recovery.

Jibrin said: “The first set of patients comprising of 10 adults and one child have fulfilled both the clinical and laboratory criteria for discharge as their recent tests results returned negative. Nineteen additional cases were discharged on Monday after their test results also returned negative. Total discharged cases is now forty-one.

“I encourage members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) to come to the hospital and get tested. I assure you that those who test positive will receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation wards. A positive result is not a death sentence.”

Jibrin, who revealed that the patients will be followed up for a stipulated period of time as required after the discharge, also appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek medical care.

