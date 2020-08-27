410 Darul Salam terrorists, including women, children surrender to Nigerian military

No less than 410 members of the Darul Salam terrorist group have surrendered to the Nigerian Military, the Defence Headquarters said on Thursday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche announced this in a statement he posted on the Twitter handle of the DHQ, @DefenceInfoNG.

He said the terrorists, including women and children surrendered to the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke.

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operations aimed at decisively riding the North-Central zone of armed banditry and other forms of criminality, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have recorded a major success against the criminal elements.

“Following aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam terrorists group, including women and children, surrendered to the troops of operation WHIRL STROKE and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“This development took place on 25 August 2020,” he said.

He said, relatedly, that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on 26 August, 2020 stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area.

“In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect,” Enenche added.

