418 health workers test positive to COVID-19 in Ondo

No less than 418 health workers in Ondo State have so far contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made by the Chairman of Inter-Ministerial Committee, Segun Fatusi, in Akure on Monday.

According to Fatusi, medical doctors attending to sick patients are the ones with higher infection of the virus in the state.

He explained that the affected doctors have been given a clean bill of health and now free from the virus.

He said that the state had made arrangements to procure a new set of personal protective equipment for health workers in the state to ensure they work safely while attending to sick patients.

He also added that the state had recorded a total of 1539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 recorded deaths since the outbreak of the virus in April in Ondo.

“As we are watching what other states are doing, we are also watching the state of the epidemic in Ondo.

“One of the fastest ways to learn is through other people’s experiences.

“It will also help us in our modelling of what is likely to happen, so you can be sure we are reviewing the guidelines regarding our education sector,” he said.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

