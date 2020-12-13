418 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 73,175. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 418 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,197 as at Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 73,175.
Meanwhile, 66,090 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (113), FCT (86), Abia (47), Kaduna (39), Rivers (27), Katsina (22), Benue (14), Oyo (13), Kano (12), and Enugu (8).
Others are – Edo (7), Imo (7), Bauchi (6), Ebonyi (6), Ogun (6), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 73,175.
“Discharged: 66,090 AND Deaths: 1,197.”
