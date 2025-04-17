42 years after passing, PRP urges political leaders to imbibe ideals of Malam Aminu Kano

“Today, we urge contemporary and aspiring politicians to take this message to heart, to prioritize the welfare of the people over personal ambitions, and to pursue governance that genuinely serves all citizens regardless of their background.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has paid a moving tribute to one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, Mallam Aminu Kano who died 42 years ago.

In the tribute titled ‘Tribute to a People’s Icon’ written by the party’s National Chairman, Falalu Bello, the party described the late northern politician as a man who left a legacy that has not been matched by successive political leaders from the northern region.

Bello noted that Kano who was the founder of the PRP, will always remain in the minds of the people of Nigeria for his “tireless struggle for the emancipation of the common people, the talakawa, and his enduring belief in the power of democracy, equity, and justice.”

“On this solemn occasion, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) pays tribute to a remarkable leader, visionary, and advocate for the marginalized, Mallam Aminu Kano, who passed away 42 years ago,” Bello said.

“We honour his memory and legacy as we reflect on his tireless struggle for the emancipation of the common people, the “talakawa,” and his enduring belief in the power of democracy, equity, and justice.

“Aminu Kano was a beacon of hope in his life for many throughout Nigeria, especially in Northern Nigeria, where he championed a revolutionary socialist agenda rooted in values that promoted societal equality.

“His commitment to social justice ignited a movement that transcended ethnic and class boundaries, emphasizing the need for political reform and the upliftment of the oppressed.

“One of the founding leaders of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) and later the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Aminu Kano stood firmly against the injustices perpetuated by the autocratic Native Administrations and the Colonial Rule. He recognized early on that the family compact rule of the so-called Native Administrations served only to deepen class struggles and widen societal divides.

“His vision was clear: a society where the political institutions genuinely reflected the aspirations and needs of the people, particularly the talakawas, who he believed deserved a voice and representation in governance.

“As poignantly expressed in the SAWABA DECLARATION, which Mallam Aminu co-authored,

“at present, the machinery of government, including the armed forces of the nation, exist only to conserve the privilege of selfish minority group.

“The talakawa must organize consciously and politically for the conquest of the powers of government both nationally and locally in order that this machinery of government, including these forces, may be converted from an instrument of oppression into an agent of emancipation and the overthrow of bureaucracy and autocratic privilege.

“Today, we urge contemporary and aspiring politicians to take this message to heart, to prioritize the welfare of the people over personal ambitions, and to pursue governance that genuinely serves all citizens regardless of their background.

“As we commemorate his life, we are reminded of the pivotal ideas that characterized his political engagement. Aminu Kano championed the rights of women, advocated for the poor, and sought to dismantle ethnically based political parties in favour of unity and inclusivity.

“In an era where the call for social justice and equality is more urgent than ever, we implore our leaders and young political aspirants to embody Aminu Kano’s spirit of leadership—one that fosters dialogue, promotes inclusiveness, and galvanises the masses towards collective progress.

“His model of engagement, characterized by empowerment and education, is a reminder that the true measure of leadership lies in elevating the voices of the disenfranchised.

“As we reflect on our political landscape, we must recommit ourselves to uphold his ideals, ensuring that democratic institutions function for the common good, and that they are accessible and responsive to all citizens.

“As we mark this 42nd anniversary of Mallam Aminu Kano’s passing, let us celebrate his life not merely through remembrance but through action. Let us renew our dedication to his principles, ensuring that his vision for a just and egalitarian society remains alive in the hearts and minds of current and future leaders.

“In closing, we call on all citizens, especially those in leadership positions, to honour Mallam Aminu Kano’s legacy by striving for a Nigeria where equity, justice, and democracy thrive—where power resides with the people, and where every voice, especially that of the talakawa, is heard and valued.

“The rigged elections in our Local Governmemt elections particularly in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa where Mallam Aminu’s followers held sway as well as other states in Nigeria must be reversed if democracy is to survive in Nigeria.

“May the spirit of Mallam Aminu Kano guide us as we forge ahead in our collective quest for a better Nigeria.”

