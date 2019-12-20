42-yr-old man arrested for impregnating one of his 17 children

A 42-year-old father of 17 children, Toafeek Oyeyemi has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his 16-year-old daughter.

Oyeyemi, according to the police, also took the teenager to a quack doctor to procure abortion after discovering that she was pregnant for him.

Taofeek’s 17 children are said to be from different women.

The Spokesman for the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said Taofeek was apprehended after the daughter reported the abortion to her mother, while she in turn reported the matter at the Ewekoro Police Station.

“The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim, who reported at the Ewekoro Police Station that her daughter, who was living with her ex-husband, informed her that she was impregnated by her father, who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

“She explained that since the abortion was carried out, the victim had being bleeding.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ewekoro Division, SP Rotimi Jeje, detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“The suspect, who was said to have 17 children from different women, on interrogation confessed to have slept with the victim several times, which resulted in her pregnancy.

“In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to procure an abortion for the girl.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother had separated from the suspect years back and the victim had been living with her until about six months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother.

“All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against the daughter.”

According to Oyeyemi, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

