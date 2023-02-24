425,106 security agents deployed for elections – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Friday 425,106 security operatives would be deployed for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

Baba, who disclosed this during a media briefing organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, said the operatives were drawn from the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said the police would provide the bulk of personnel deployed for the election with 310,973, while the NSCDC is expected to provide 51,000.

The FRSC and Immigration would release 21,000 each with the EFCC providing the least at 350 operatives.

On police escorts for the VIPs, the IGP said: “Just like in any other election, we expect our VIPs to drop their bodyguards/orderlies that are armed in escorting them to the polling stations.

“Even if they escort them, they should stop or stay at a distance so that the person can cast his votes and leave with his aides.

“We do not expect our men in the polling units. We have told our officers to comply. Those of them with the VIPs have also been communicated through our medium of communication.”

