Metro
45 Suspects Arrested for Internet Fraud in Enugu
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu Zonal Command on Tuesday arrested 45 suspected internet fraudsters from different locations at Trans Ekulu, Enugu.
The suspects are: Michael Chidiebere, Ogbu Chekwube, Edeh Peter, Nweze Ifeanyi, Emeka Nwankwo, John Chibuike, Paschal Tochukwu, Eze ifeanyi, Raphael Chukwuemeka .P, Kennwth Akwozo, Chukwuebuka Ogbonna, Chunedu Ephraim.N, Emmanuel Nnaji, Ychenna Nweke.E, Orji Chisom , Eze Emmanuel, Obodoeze Samson, Onyedikachi Samuel, Ikenna Chijioke, James Tochukwu, Uche Obieze and Ekwunife Chinonso.
Read also: EFCC arrests two clerics, 5 others for alleged internet fraud in Kwara
Others include Adimoranma Christian, Godwin Chukwuemeka, Nnamezie Chidi, Bright Chineme, Vitus Makwe, Nwokeji Joshua Chetachukwu, Nzube Daniel. Stephen Ogbuabor, Sunday Dimeze Chidi, Ebuka Ilouno, Michael Chidere, Ikechukwu Michael, Oferka Frank, Onyia Joseph, Amagba Tochukwu, Ogbuabor Emmanuel, Michael Obi, Emmanuel Chidere, Chijioke Ugwu, Ugwuoko Obinna, Emeka Obilo, Mbah Ebube and Onah Kasie.
Items recovered from them include five luxury vehicles, several mobile phones and laptops.
According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.
