47,000 jostle for 2,000 Amotekun jobs in Oyo

September 10, 2020
At least 47,000 candidates have applied for the Oyo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps job openings.

Kunle Togun, a retired officer of the Nigerian army, and chairman of the security outfit, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.

The officer said this during the screening and verification exercise that commenced on Wednesday across the state, while he noted that a background check on criminal records of the applicants will also be done.

“Over 47,000 persons applied, while we are to take 2,000 for now. Graduates, school certificate holders and those that do not have any educational background applied,” he said.

“We asked them questions on what operations they had done in the past. We want to know if they are experienced and active, what role they played in their various groups. We’ll also check to know if they have had criminal records.

“Some gave incoherent information about where they came from; some did not give facts about the local government areas they claim to hail from”, he revealed.

