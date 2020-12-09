Latest Politics

474 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 70,669. Deaths, recoveries updated

December 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 474 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,184 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 70,669.

Meanwhile, 65,242 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 550 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total above 70,000 mark. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (180), Lagos (134), Kebbi (45), Adamawa (26), Plateau (16), Enugu (14), Taraba (14), Gombe (12) and, Nasarawa (8).

Others are – Yobe (8), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Kwara (2), Ekiti (2), Sokoto (2), and Osun (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 70,669.

“Discharged: 65,242 AND Deaths: 1,184.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */