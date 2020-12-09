474 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 70,669. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 474 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,184 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 70,669.

Meanwhile, 65,242 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (180), Lagos (134), Kebbi (45), Adamawa (26), Plateau (16), Enugu (14), Taraba (14), Gombe (12) and, Nasarawa (8).

Others are – Yobe (8), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Kwara (2), Ekiti (2), Sokoto (2), and Osun (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 70,669.

“Discharged: 65,242 AND Deaths: 1,184.”

