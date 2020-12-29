476 FCT health workers infected with COVID-19 –Official

At least 476 FCT health workers have contracted Covid-19 so far, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said.

The health workers include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxillary personnel.

Anthony Ogunleye, the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Out of the figure, he said, four doctors succumbed to the disease, the latest being a female doctor.

He also said despite the challenge of the virus in the FCT and Yuletide, all its hospitals are operating at full capacity, including emergencies for adults, children, delivery and maternity services, 24-hour theatre service and other services.

“There has not been any other recorded fatality of a health personnel over the last one week.

“It is important to mention that these fatalities did not in any way affect the quality of services rendered in hospitals and most certainly not to the point of rendering skeletal services.”

He also said that the FCT Administration had continued to place a lot of emphasis on testing and was the first sub-national to reach the testing target of one per cent of its population as recommended by the NCDC.

