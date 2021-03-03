479 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 156,496. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 479 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,923 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 156,496.

However, Nigeria has recorded 134,551 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (153), Enugu (75), Rivers (50), FCT (40), Kaduna (18), Ebonyi (17), Plateau (17), Edo (17), Borno (16), Oyo (12), Kano (11), and Abia (10).

Others are – Cross River (10), Taraba (9), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Bayelsa (3), Delta (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), and Akwa Ibom (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 156,496.

“Discharged: 134,551 AND Deaths: 1,923.”

