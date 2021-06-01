48 hours after abduction, bandits release 11 out of 200 students of Niger Islamiyya school | Ripples Nigeria

News
48 hours after abduction, bandits release 11 out of 200 students of Niger Islamiyya school
11 out of the 200 abducted students of Islamiyya school in Niger State have been released by their captors.
The children who were between the ages of four and five years were released on Tuesday, 48 hours after they were abducted by armed bandits from the school located in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state.
A resident of the community, Zayyad Mohammed who confirmed the release of the students to journalists, said the children were freed because they were slowing down the movement of the kidnappers.
According to Mohammed, the children were found in a bush by hunters.
The state government also confirmed the development in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel Berge.
She said: “11 children who were too young and couldn’t walk, among the kidnapped Islamiyya students, were released by the gunmen.
READ ALSO: One feared dead as 200 students of Islamiyya School, Rafi, Niger State abducted
“Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had described the incident as unfortunate and unbecoming of the serial attacks.
“He assured that a joint military task force had been mobilised to the area and tracing the gunmen for possible isolation and ambush.
“Bello appealed for calm and restated the strong resolve of his government to protect lives and property in the state.”
