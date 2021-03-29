48 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,641. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in eight states in the country.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,049 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 162,641.

However, Nigeria has recorded 150,466 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (13), Kaduna (7), Nasarawa (7), Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3).

