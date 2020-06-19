49-yr-old Florida man arrested, reveals how he killed U.S-based Nigerian activist

A 49-year-old man identified as Aaron Glee Jr. has been arrested in connection with the murder of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and a woman, Victoria Sims, 75, who were both found dead in Tallahassee Saturday.

Aaron’s mother, Sandra Cutliff, revealed to the Daily Mail that her son called her Sunday and confessed to the killings as he later tried to flee after the murders, but police were able to capture him on a bus in Orlando by Sunday, June 14th.

She told the publication that her son said he met Toyin on a bus and invited her to his house so she could shower. He told his mother Toyin asked him for drugs after her shower and when he refused, she allegedly bit him and called him a “n*gger” and this sent him into a rage.

Sandra said: “He told me that after she got out of the shower she wanted ‘molly’. He told her he wasn’t going to buy it. He said she called him a f—ass n—-r and bit him. That’s what triggered him off.”

READ ALSO: US police finds body of U.S-based Nigerian activist a week after she went missing

Oluwatoyin reportedly went missing after tweeting about her sexual assault experience.

The 19 year-old who happened to be a key BLM (Black Lives Matter) voice tweeted her encounter with her molester, a blackman, who offered her a ride to his home with promises to help her recollect her belongings from a church where she was seeking shelter during the protest.

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck because I [didn’t] carry any thing to defend myself, not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision”

She further alleged that the said man who offered her a shower and a change of clothes touched her inappropriately but she escaped while he was fast asleep.

