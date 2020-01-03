5 AI predictions to watch out for in 2020

It is needless to say that Artificial Intelligence is begging to change the way we do things and has come part of our everyday life as man seeks perfection and continues to advance in technology.

Experts say AI would continue to play an important role in the life of man this decade, and listed below are five predictions nay challenges for 2020 that new technology will throw up.

One: “Deepfakes will become a serious threat to corporations”, so says Jesper Frederiksen, VP and GM EMEA, Okta. Deepfakes are highly realistic AI misrepresentations of people and events that could be used to manipulate elections—or perhaps change brand loyalties.

Two: “Ramp up in autonomous vehicles“ Specifically, “removal of the on-board safety driver” – Danny Shapiro, Senior Director of Automotive, NVIDIA Shapiro fudges a bit by talking about the whole decade but let’s see if, by January 2021, the onboard safety driver has indeed vanished. Meanwhile, a more persuasive sign that the automated vehicle industry is maturing would be a diminished cowboy element.

Three: “Voice technologies will infiltrate the office” Specifically, “Voice assistants have established themselves as common place in our personal lives. But 2020 will see an increasing amount of businesses turning to them to improve and personalise the customer experience.” – Alberto Pan, Chief Technical Officer, Denodo

READ ALSO: Top 10 tech trends to watch out for in 2020

Four: “The ethics of AI” Specifically, “2020 will be the year research & investment in ethics and bias in AI significantly increases.” – Ashvin Kamaraju, CTO for Cloud Protection and Licensing activity at Thales. Kamaraju is referring to the problem of racist and sexist attitudes getting baked into the data that the AI works with.

Five: “Manipulating AI” Specifically, “2020 is going to be a tipping point, when algorithmic decision making AI will become more mainstream. This brings both opportunities and challenges, particularly around the explainability of AI. We currently have many blackbox models where we don’t know how it’s coming to decisions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions