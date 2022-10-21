50 killed, 71 injured in Adamawa floods as 11 communities submerged

At least 51 people have been killed while 71 were injured by floods which also submerged 11 communities in Adamawa State, according to the

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Suleiman Mohammed, on Friday.

While briefing newsmen on the situation in the state, Mohammed blamed the flooding on the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

The ADSEMA boss said the flood has also destroyed 172,000 farmlands and food crops worth millions of naira.

“Some of the affected local government areas are Numan, Shelleng, Yola South, Yola North, Demsa, Mayo Belwa and Michika,’’ he said.

He added that the agency has provided clothes, foodstuffs, drugs, mosquito nets, blankets and buckets for victims to assuage their suffering.

“The items were donated by the state government, the Federal Government and by other donors.

“We will continue to sensitise the communities about the dangers of living in flood-prone areas,’’ he stated.

