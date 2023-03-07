50 killed, scores displaced as suspected herdsmen invade Benue communities

At least 50 persons have been confirmed killed in a four-day attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen who invaded some communities in Kwande local government area of Benue State.

The immediate past Chairman of the council, Tertsua Yarkbewan, who confirmed the attack to journalists on Monday, said the militia laid siege to Adam, Iyarinwa, Abamde Ityuluv, Waya Boagundu, Agura Ayaga and Azege areas in Turan Council Ward for four days, killing the villagers and displacing hundreds of others who had to flee their homes for safety.

“My people are being massacred like goats. What we have been hearing is that there are Fulani attacks, especially in Turan in the Kwande axis. Even places where there were no attacks before are witnessing attacks,” Yarkbewan said.

“Now, every day you hear that five or four people were killed, you cannot have the exact number of those that have been killed because some corpses are still in the bush and yet to be recovered.

“But looking at the number of people being killed in the past few days, I think the casualty figures should be over 50,” he added.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, while confirming the attack, disputed the casualty figure, saying the number is not as high as reported.

“They have not given me the report but it is not up to 50; the initial report they gave me there was a change of leadership of the division.

“The new DPO just reported last Friday and when I asked him to give me a situation report he said the area is calm now,” she said in a brief statement.

