50 Reps beg Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu

At least 50 members of the House of Representatives have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawmakers, who came together under the aegis of Concerned Federal Lawmakers for Peace and Security in the South-East, argued that Kanu’s release would be a political solution to the rising insecurity in the region.

The lawmakers who signed the letter included Obi Aguocha (Abia), Ikenga Ugochinyere (Imo), Aliyu Mustapha (Kaduna), Midala Balami (Borno), Afam Ogene (Anambra), Abiante Awaji-Inombek (Rivers), Dominic Okafor (Anambra), Etanabene Benedict (Delta), Shehu Dalhatu (Katsina), Chinedu Emeka Martins (Imo), Matthew Nwogu (Imo), Muhammed Buba Jagere (Yobe), Peter Aniekwe (Anambra), Koki Sagir (Kano), Amobi Oga (Abia), Gwacham Chinwe (Anambra), Uchenna Okonkwo (Anambra), Abdulmaleek Danga (Kogi), and Osi Nkemkama (Ebonyi).

Others were Mark Useni (Taraba), Alexander Mascot (Abia), Philip Agbese (Benue), Ginger Onwusibe Obinna (Abia), Zakari Nyampa (Adamawa), Jamo Aminu (Katsina), and Emeka Idu Obiajulu (Anambra), Nnabuife Chinwe Clara(Anambra), Ukodhiko Jonathan (Delta), Akingbaso Olarewaju (Ondo), Lilian Obiageli Orogbu (Anambra), Marcus Onobu (Edo), Chinedu Obika (FCT), Billy Osawaru (Edo), Ojuawo Rufus Adeniyi (Ekiti), Okoli Ngozi Lawrence (Delta), Ezechi Nnamdi (Delta), Alozie Munachim Ikechi (Abia), Nkwonta Chris (Abia), Nnamchi Paul Sunday (Enugu), Obetta Mark Chidi (Enugu), Tochi Okere Chinedu (Imo), Uguru Emmanuel (Ebonyi), Joseph Nwaobasi (Ebonyi), Onwugbu Befford Anayo (Enugu), Atu Chimaobi Sam (Enugu), Sunday Cyriacus Umeha (Enugu), and Anthony Adepoju (Oyo).

In a letter to the president, the legislators invoked Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the Attorney-General of the Federation to discontinue criminal proceedings at any stage.

They stressed that Kanu’s release would facilitate much-needed conversations surrounding peace, reformation, and inclusivity, addressing issues that led to agitations in the region.

The lawmakers pointed out that this gesture would promote national unity, encourage stakeholders from the South-East to engage in national discussions, and address long-standing grievances.

They implored President Tinubu to adopt this approach, save the South-East, and pave the way for a national conversation to restore and safeguard resources and economic activities in the region.

The letter read: “Your Excellency, We are concerned Members of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a strong belief and trust that the RENEWED HOPE agenda of His Excellency and the various positive reforms would be seen and felt by all.

“It is at the backdrop of the foregoing that we the undersigned hereby beseech Your Excellency to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN to invoke his powers of nolle prosequi under the provisions of Section 174(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and Section 107(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and cause the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and discontinue his trial which we collectively believe is long overdue and would be instrumental in opening the door for much-needed conversations surrounding peace reformation and inclusivity as well as addressing the issues that led to the agitations, especially at this time Nigeria is going through several Constitutional reforms.

“Your Excellency, we resolutely believe that this singular act can serve as a pivotal gesture towards national unity as it would address some of the Political, Security and Economic concerns in the region. It would encourage stakeholders from the Southeast to engage more actively in the national discussions on the Renewed Hope Agenda, thereby promoting inclusivity and addressing long-standing grievances.

“We, therefore implore your excellency to adopt this approach and save the south-east and pave way for a national conversation to restore, safeguard and better the resources and economic activities in the south-east. The primary responsibility of the government is the protection of lives and property. Facilitating the release of Nnamdi Kanu would demonstrate a commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness, which are the bedrock of our democracy.”

This development comes amid frequent calls for Kanu’s release, particularly from South-East stakeholders, and escalating insecurity in the region.

The IPOB leader has been in Department of State Services (DSS) custody since June 2021.

