50 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Pakistan

The Nigerian Government on Thursday said 50 citizens stranded in Pakistan as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have been evacuated.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who stated this in a tweet on Thursday, said that the aircraft conveying the evacuees departed the Islamabad International Airport around 4pm on Thursday en route the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Onyema tweeted: “An aircraft conveying 50 of our nationals stranded in Pakistan and 1 Pakistani national departed Islamabad International Airport at about 1605hrs (4.05pm) local time.

“It is expected to arrive at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at 0300 hrs (3.00am) on Friday, June 19, 2020.”

In the same vein, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) also said on Thursday that 15 Nigerian nationals were repatriated from Europe on Thursday.

“Air France flight departed Paris to Lagos today (Thursday) and there were 15 Nigerians on board from France, Germany, Belgium, Holland and Estonia who had registered for the evacuation with the Nigerian Missions in these countries,” NIDCOM tweeted.

