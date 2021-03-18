50 to 60% secondary school girls in Cross River not virgins –Gov. Ayade’s aide | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
50 to 60% secondary school girls in Cross River not virgins –Gov. Ayade’s aide
An aide to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Castro Ezama, says 50 to 60 per cent of secondary schools girls in the state are no longer virgins.
Ezama, the Special Adviser to the governor on Education, who stated this while speaking on FAD FM, a private radio station in the state on Thursday, said while the government has concentrated efforts at improving education in the state, it was sad to realize that quite a number of girls in secondary schools have become quite promiscuous.
“50 or 60% of girls in our secondary schools are not virgins. And this is not good for the image of the state and of education.
“The government has concentrated so much effort at improving education in the state but it is sad to note that there is so much promiscuity going on. The girls are so loose and it is quite worrisome,” Ezama said.
However, Ezama’s comments have been generating a lot of questions on the social media as many people in the state have asked how he managed to find out the number of girls who are not virgins, wondering how he conducted the research to arrive at the figure.
A Facebook user with the name Cletus Agbor said:
“This is a very poor comment. No amount of apology can remove this stain. My brother Castro, I sincerely call for your resignation.”
Another Facebook user, Oseuno Inspire
Justus Efio-Ita Nyok wrote:
“How and where was this data collected? Is it a random data for secondary school as a whole or just Cross River State?
“What’s the purpose of this data to the standard and quality of education in the state? How was this data verified and certified to be true, because that’s half of the female students in the secondary school population in the state.
“Now that he has gone through the stress of collecting and verifying the data we will like to know to what end, please.”
“This is quite preposterous coming from a governor’s aide. How did he arrive at the figure? What research did he carry out?” Another commenter, Peter Ekpo wrote.
“I quite agree with the SA. Only those who are not in Cross River will argue with this statistic. Our girls are so loose, especially girls in Calabar South,” another Facebook user, Michael Effiong said.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1579167968949335&id=100005684402459
