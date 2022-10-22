500 Nigerians stranded in UAE to arrive Abuja Saturday

No less than 500 Nigerians who were stranded in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, are to arrive in Abuja today (Saturday) after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), intervened in their evacuation.

The stranded Nigerians had made a viral video last month begging the Federal Government to come to their aid as they were stranded at the Dubai international airport after the UAE authorities seized their passports.

The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who made this known on Friday while briefing newsmen on efforts of the government to evacuate the Nigerians, said despite being warned, some Nigerians who were sent back from Dubai tried to circumvent the new visa rules of the United Arab Emirates.

The Head of Press Unit of NEMA, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, who also spoke at the briefing, said in an invitation preceding their arrival, the evacuees are expected to arrive at the Hajj Terminal of General Aviation Terminal (GAT) private wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on Max Air, on Saturday, October 22.

“About 500 stranded Nigerians in Dubai and are being evacuated back home by the Federal Government are expected to arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Saturday early morning 22nd October, 2022.

“I am directed to request you to cover reception for the returnees at the Hajj Terminal of General Aviation Terminal (GAT) private wing NAIA, Abuja,” Ezekiel said.

