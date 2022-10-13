Metro
5,000 Nigerians studying in Ghana —Official
According to Yaw Dankwa, the recruitment officer of the University of Ghana, no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians are presently schooling in Ghana, with free movement under the ECOWAS protocols and a resident permit.
He disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos at a news conference held ahead of a scheduled education recruitment fair in Ikeja which will take place this month.
“The academic system in Ghana is operated so that students graduate at the expected time, as they are made to study full-time,” stated Mr Dankwa.
Speaking about the education fair, Nicholas Quansah, Ghana’s trade attaché, explained that the fair offers school certificate holders or parents who want their children to have their university degrees in Ghana opportunities to explore the available options.
Read also:Sowore accuses presidential candidates of not fighting for students' rights, others
“About 16 universities, all fully accredited, are coming to the students’ fair. It is part of Ghana’s service to promote relationships with Nigeria, just as we participate in the international trade fair,” the Ghana official explained.
“We encourage interested youths and parents to come for the fair and listen to the university offers that exist in all levels of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses as there will be on-the-spot admission,” he added.
