501 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 78, 434. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased to 78,434 as the country recoreded 501 fresh infections on Sunday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of this total figure, 68,303 patients had been discharged and 1,221 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Lagos State remained the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country.

Several states governments had alerted people in their various states on the onset of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of the latest COVID-19 confirmed cases revealed the following: Lagos (218), FCT (112), Kaduna (53), Plateau ( 24), Katsina (21), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Ondo (10), Ogun (9), Edo (7), Bayelsa (5), Rivers (4), Borno (4) Osun (2) and, Ekiti (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 78, 434

Discharged: 68, 303 AND Deaths: 1, 221.”

