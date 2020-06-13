51 health workers, 17 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said on Saturday 51 health workers had so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi, added that 17 inmates of the correctional facility in the state had also tested positive for the virus.

The chairman, however, lamented that one of the medical personnel died in the line of duty.

He told journalists that an isolation centre had been established in the correctional centre to ensure that no inmate escaped from the facility.

Mohammed said: “We have 51 medical personnel, who have been infected so far in the state and out of this figure, one person lost his life in the line of duty.

“Also, we currently have 17 inmates who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“We created an isolation centre in the facility because we don’t want the inmates to escape.

“At least 14 of them are currently on treatment in the isolation facility inside the correctional centre.”

