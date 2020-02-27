51-yr-old guns down 5 fellow workers, self during shooting spree

A tragic scene played out in a brewery complex in the US state of Wisconsin when an employee opened fire on Wednesday, killing no fewer than five of his fellow workers before taking his own life in a shooting spree.

Wisconsin police said that the gunman from the city of Milwaukee was identified as a 51-year-old man who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t – and tragically they never will,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here,” Barrett told reporters.

“A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he added.

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting before speaking at the White House with reporters about steps his administration is taking to combat the coronavirus.

“Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,” the president said. “We send our condolences. We’ll be with them, and it’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing,” Trump said on Wednesday.

